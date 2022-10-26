Brain Teaser: Only a few can spot the odd Llama with different colored ears in 6 seconds. Try it!

Wave at wisdom and skills this Wednesday by solving this brain teaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action to spot the Ilama with different colored ears. Your Time Begins Now!

Can you spot an odd Llama in the herd?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the odd llama in the group. Although the answer is just in front of you, the use of similar colors and tones has turned the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer till you try for it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users is to find the odd llama among the herd. Llamas are important social beings according to Aymara mythology. Coming back to the puzzle, all the llamas are identical and located in a non-uniform manner, no less than a crowd. Evidently, this makes the exercise to spot the odd llama strenuous.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, to make it tabulated divide the picture with imaginary lines. And now quickly gaze through all the rows and columns to not miss out on any minute details.

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the odd llama. And if you are still missing the answer, just scroll down to the center-right of the image. The llama here is completely different from others, as one of its ears is pink in color.

Look at the picture below to know the proper placement of the unusual Llama.

Had fun? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.