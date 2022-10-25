Brain Teaser: Can you spot the hidden Star in this dramatic picture of cats?

Heavy on Head with last night's celebration? Then this brain teaser will turn your eyes open wide. Brain Teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and find the hidden star in the group of cats. The timer is On!

Can you spot the hidden Star in the clowder?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the hidden star in the clutter of cats. Though the answer is just in front of you, the use of similar colors and intricate patterns has made it a bit tough.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users is to find the hidden star in the picture of beautiful cats. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is the aesthetic prints and patterns drawn on the cats. These crowded patterns are in earthy colours, similar to the background.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, to make it organized divide the picture with imaginary lines. And now quickly gaze through all the rows and columns to not miss any object or creatives of the drawing.

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted all the hidden words. But if you are still missing the answer, just scroll down to the bottom left. The fat cat here is wearing the star on his forehead in red color. It seems this one is the leader of the clutter.

Look at the picture below to know the proper placement of all the hidden star.

Meowed it… Ohh I mean Enjoyed it? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.