Brain Teaser: Can you spot the odd latch in the suite of locks under 9 seconds?

Looking for some fun at a get-together, then solve this brain teaser with your friends. Brain teasers are a kind of puzzle which requires creativity and not mathematical equations as a whole. Especially picture puzzles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the odd latches in the suite of locks. And your time starts now!

Can you spot the unlocked latch in the group of locks?

Brain teasers mostly require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves good quantitative persuasion. In contrast to the above image, you have to find an odd latch in the collection of yellow colour brass locks. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and the use of identical images and similar hues are making it tough. Remember, you just need to keep eye on the minute details as the odd lock will be concealed in the frame with the colours and similar shapes of locks.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game also helps to find new solutions along with boosting critical intuitive power.

The goal for users is to find an odd padlock hidden between the prismatic collection of brass locks. The Smartcard Store released this brain teaser with a challenge for users to find the odd lock within the recorded time of 9 seconds. And the odd lock here means a lock with a different size, shape, stature or whatever you find. Although, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is that the unlocked latch is similar to the colour of other locks in the frame and also placed in a way that one can easily get distracted.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

The locks in the image are non-uniformly distributed. If we count there are a total of 100-120 locks with an odd one. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, just gaze through all the directions to find the one with a difference. Easy now?

Applauds, if you successfully spot the odd one out in this image. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s a little tip for you. Scroll down to the bottom left of the image and you will find an unlocked latch. This is the only open padlock in the suite of locks than all others in the group.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the right placement of the odd padlock.

Wasn’t it fun? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.