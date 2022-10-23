Brain Teaser: Hurry Up! Help painters find lost tools in the picture within 7 seconds

Diwali is here! And is your house ready? Yes, then solve this amazing brain teaser. Brain Teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now begin your search for the six hidden words in the picturesque. The timer is On!

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you must find the six hidden words in the picture puzzle. Though the answer is just in front of you, the use of similar colors and fine strokes of writing has made it a bit tough.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users is to find the six hidden words in the under construction, including four pals. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is the placement of all the words. These words are written with delicate strokes of the brush and are similar to the background color.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, to make it organized divide the picture with imaginary lines. Ain’t it now easy for you to have a quick gaze through all the rows and columns and not miss any object or creatives of the drawing?

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted all the hidden words. But if you are still missing the answer, just follow these hints.

A word of 5-letters on the chandelier. A word of 4-letters on the Paint Bucket and its handle. 6-letter word as paint on the floor! A word of 5-letters from bucket to paint tray. This 6-letter word is on the boy with a red shirt. This 5-letter word is above the radio.

Look at the picture below to know the proper placement of all the hidden words.

Enjoyed! This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, have a very Happy and Safe Diwali!