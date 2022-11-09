Brain Teaser: The girls out for a Picnic have a hidden stranger in the group. Can you spot the intruder?

Kickstart your day with a dose of inquisitiveness with this brain teaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and find the odd girl in the group. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you spot the intruder in the group?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot the stranger intruder in the group of high school girls. Although the answer is just in front of you, the identical appearance on a similar tone background turns the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Help Sasha to find the only unwrapped gift in the bunch.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the stranger among the High school girls decked for their annual outing. The intruder here means that one girl is different from the others. Coming back to the puzzle, the image is full of girls with similar dress codes. Evidently, this makes the task to spot the odd flower even more strenuous.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, with a total of 22 girls. Now, quickly have a look at all of them to not miss even the slightest difference. The answer is in front of you

Can you spot the sad flower in the bunch?

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the odd intruder in the group. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about the odd one, scroll down to the left of the image. The image of the girl in the third row and the first column is different from others, look at the pom-pom of the knit cap.

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the intruder.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.