Brain Teaser: Sasha missed one Gift unwrapped, Spot and Help!

Begin your week with a Brain Teaser! Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and find the odd object in the collection. The timer is On!

Can you spot the unwrapped gift in the lot?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot the unwrapped gift in the collection. Although the answer is just in front of you, tightly packed shiny gift boxes on a similar tone background turn the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the unwrapped gift hidden somewhere between the gift boxes. Coming back to the puzzle, the image is full of shiny gift boxes. Evidently, this makes the task to spot the odd shoes even more strenuous.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, with a lump sum of 500 or more gift boxes in the picture. To make the task easy, divide the image with imaginary lines. Now, quickly go through all rows and columns to not miss any details. The answer is in front of you!

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the unwrapped item. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about the odd object, scroll down to the bottom right in the picture. The cupcake lying here is the only item in the lot left unwrapped by Sasha.

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the unwrapped item.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.