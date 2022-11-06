Brain Teaser: Spot the Odd One Out in this Scandal within 7 seconds. Hurry Up

S for Scandal, S for Shoes, Solve this Brain Teaser to tell how smart are you. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and find the odd shoe in the collection. The timer is On!

Can you spot the odd shoe in the collection?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot the odd shoe in the collection. Although the answer is just in front of you, tightly packed identical shoes on a similar tone background turn the task exhausting.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the odd shoe hidden somewhere in the image. Coming back to the puzzle, the image is full of different similar shoes. Evidently, this makes the task to spot the odd shoes even more laborious.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, with a lump sum of 500 or more shoes in the picture. To make the task easy, divide the image with imaginary lines. Now, quickly go through all rows and columns to not miss any details. The answer is in front of you!

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the basketball. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about the odd object, scroll down to the down right in the picture. The shoe placed here is a slightly low tone of black in comparison to the other.

Look at the picture below to know the right placement of the odd shoe.

Had fun? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.