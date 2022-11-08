Brain Teaser: Can you spot the only Expressionless Flower in the Bunch within 7 seconds!!

Make your Tuesday happy and enchanting with this set of brain teasers. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and find the odd flower in the bunch. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you spot the expressionless flower in the bunch?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot the odd flower in the bunch. Although the answer is just in front of you, the dense arrangement of flowers on a similar tone background turns the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Did you solve this Diwali Special brain teaser?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the odd flower hidden somewhere between the bunch of flowers. The odd flower here means the one flower without any expression. Coming back to the puzzle, the image is full of different flowers but with a similar color palette. Evidently, this makes the task to spot the odd flower even more strenuous.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, with a lump sum of 100 or more flowers in the bunch. To make the task easy, divide the image with imaginary lines. Now, quickly go through all rows and columns to not miss any details. The answer is in front of you!

Can you spot the odd llama with different colored ears?

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the expressionless flower. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about the odd object, scroll down to the bottom left in the picture. The flower placed here is the only one with no expression in comparison to another.

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the expressionless flower.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.