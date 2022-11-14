Brain Teaser: Ram and his friend lost their umbrella on the Children’s Day school picnic. Spot and Help!

Shoo all those Monday blues with the fun and charm of the Children’s Day picture puzzle! Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and help Ram find the missing cat in the picture puzzle. Your Time Starts Now!

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the green umbrella Ram lost during the Children’s day picnic. Although the answer is just in front of you, varied objects and items in the bright tone background turn the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the lost umbrella somewhere in the woods. As Ram and his friends went to the countryside forest on the eve of Children’s day and unfortunately lost their umbrella. And they need to find it fast, as it is getting darker.

The only hint I can drop at the moment is that the Green umbrella is somewhere near the brown woods in the shrubs.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly. And to make it organized, divide it with imaginary lines. And now gaze through all rows and columns to find the odd emoji. This will help you to not miss even the slightest difference. And yes the answer is in front of you!

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the missing umbrella. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, scroll to the right of the image. The green umbrella is resting next to the tree with purple fruits.

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the lost umbrella.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.