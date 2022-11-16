Brain teasers are puzzles that require logic or problem-solving skills. They’re often designed to test your ability to solve complex problems. Some examples include crosswords, sudoku, word searches, and jigsaw puzzles.

There are plenty of studies out there showing that solving brain teasers can improve your cognitive skills.

Playing brain teasers has been shown to improve memory, attention, concentration, reasoning, and problem-solving. In addition, they increase creativity and self-confidence. There are even some studies suggesting that playing brain teasers can boost your IQ.

So, here we are again, with another brain teaser picture puzzle to test your sight and boost your IQ.

Are you ready to get smarter?

We will begin whenever you are ready.

Brain teaser: You’d Make A Good Detective If You Can Find All The Suspicious People In 5 Seconds.

Look at the image below.

Source: Bright Side

You are a detective who has gone undercover for a top-secret mission for the national government. While investigating at the airport, you come across a group of people.

Everyone is busy doing something and at first, you did not pay attention to them. However, you had to do a double-take when you spotted a few things.

There are suspicious people mingling with ordinary ones at the airport. Can you find them all in 5 seconds?

Consider this a test of your detective skills. If you are able to find all the suspicious people in 5 seconds or less, then you are a great detective.

However, do not worry, if you fail to spot them all in the given time. We will not judge you.

So, are you ready to test yourself?

Get your glasses and magnifying lenses.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

While you brainstorm, here is a fun fact for you.

The term detective was first used over 3 centuries ago, in 1843. Also, Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot are without a doubt the most famous detectives of all time, although they are fictional.

The clock’s ticking!

Have you solved the brain teaser yet?

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up.

We are going to reveal the answer now.

Brain Teaser Answer

We knew that the time limit of this brain teaser was quite limited, but what can we do?

Protocol demanded we give you less time.

Just kidding, this brain teaser was a test of your observational skills and that’s why we kept the time limited to 5 seconds only.

Coming back to answers, there are three suspicious people at the airport.

Look at the man reading the newspaper. He is holding the newspaper upside down, and hence, not actually reading it, but using it as a cover to observe you, aka, the undercover detective.

The second suspicious person is the girl wearing headphones. Look at her hands, she is holding a radio transmitter with an antenna and is communicating secretly with someone. Most probably, the suspect you are investigating.

Now, the last suspicious character is the one you least anticipate. Look at the blind, old lady. What’s suspicious about her? Look at her glasses and the red dot at the edge. It’s not a pair of glasses, but a secret recording device. She is recording you and your disguise.

If you were able to find all the suspicious people in this brain teaser picture puzzle within 5 seconds, then congratulations!

However, if you were unable to solve this puzzle in 5 seconds, you need to change your identity asap.

