Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake inside Children's Park Picture in 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem little differently. Some Brain Teasers are also kind of a fun IQ Test that helps in assessing your intelligence level. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Children's Park picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake inside Children's Park Picture in 15 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Spot the Object that does not have its twin inside shelf!

In the above image, you are required to spot the mistake hidden inside the Children's Park picture. An alert mind can spot the mistake within 15 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Count the number of people inside Painting Gallery in 11 seconds!

Hint: Look at the rainbow in the sky carefully.

Brain Teaser Answer

To find the mistake and pass the challenge, take a close look at the picture. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after few seconds you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked.

Guess which Glass has more Water in 11 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

Guess in 5 secs which lady will bring more water home!

So, the answer to the puzzle is that the mistake is inside the rainbow in the picture. The color order of the rainbow is - Violet; Indigo; Blue; Green; Yellow; Orange; Red. So, the mistake in the picture is the color order of the rainbow. A lot of people will try to find the mistake in the balloons and the threads attached to the balloons. At last, they find actual mistake hidden in the rainbow.

Can you spot mistake in Family’s Winter Vacation Picture?

Some puzzles doesn't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking, but is a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was a tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure one out the answer in few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you Spot Fairy Godmother in the Room?