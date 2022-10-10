Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you Spot Fairy Godmother in the Room within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser is a fun IQ Test that will assess your Intelligence Level by a different way. There are many kinds of brain riddles that helps to test your intelligence based on the decision you make for any problem. The most important aspect in these puzzles is to analyze the problem quickly for arriving at the conclusion in stipulated time. You need to use your analytical reasoning skills to solve such problems. As these brain teasers are solved with creative thinking, you need to think little differently for coming on to the answer as the hints would be hiding somewhere in the image. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Fairy Godmother in the room.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you Spot Fairy Godmother in the Room within 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify who is the Fairy Godmother in the room. In the puzzle, there is one person who is different in some way than the other people. The picture shows a couple enjoying some celebrations in the room. There are few people standing and talking inside the room. Also, you can see that some people are behaving normal, some are enjoying and some are dancing. A a kid is dancing on the table. House maids are standing in the corner. So who’s the Fairy Godmother?

You must look at the image very carefully before coming on to the conclusion as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the expressions and accessories of the men, women and kids in the room you will be able to identify the person who is is a Fairy Godmother. The lady standing near the window is the Fairy Godmother in the room. If you scan her properly then you will be able to see that she is carrying her wand beside her. She might be trying to hide her wand, but she can’t fool us!

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the Fairy Godmother in the room is the woman with the wand. This brain teaser was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve these kind of puzzles within the stipulated time, you need to use lateral thinking.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 11 seconds, then you must have felt happy and satisfied with your brain power. Remember, these kinds of brain puzzles are just another fun way for testing your IQ. So, taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence level.

