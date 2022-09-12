Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you Spot who is the Killer of woman in restaurant within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. While solving these brain teasers, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Killer among the five people suspected to be the murderer of the woman in the restaurant in the image.

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to decide who is the Killer among the five persons based on their actions and situation. The puzzle states that “A woman is murdered in the restroom of a restaurant. Can you look at the picture and find out who the killer is? ” There are 5 suspects in the Restaurant:

Suspect No. 1 is the man in a blue shirt, sitting at the right-most table of the restaurant. Suspect No. 2 is the man in the purple shirt, sitting at the center-most table of the restaurant. Suspect No. 3 is the woman in the pink dress, sitting at the right-corner table of the restaurant. Suspect No. 4 is the man in a blue shirt, sitting on the left-most table of the restaurant near the washroom. Suspect No. 5 is the waiter who is serving drinks and food in the restaurant.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the five suspects in the picture carefully, you will be able to identify the Killer. Also, keep in mind that the killer is present inside the restaurant. So, let’s identify who is the Killer among the five suspects:

If you look at Suspect Number 4 carefully, there are many clues that are indicating that he is the killer of the woman in the washroom. The murderer’s clues are:

He seems very tense.

He is near the restroom.

His Knife is missing.

His Shirt is ripped at the bottom.

A piece of his shirt is next to the victim.

He has a scratch on his neck.

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that Suspect Number 4 has murdered the woman in the restaurant’s washroom.

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll definitely feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.