Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot a Bat, a Duck, a Butterfly in old Family Picture in 9 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in an old family picture where a bat, a duck, and a butterfly are hidden.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot a Bat, a Duck and a Butterfly in an old Family Picture?

The above image was created as a postcard that challenges you to spot the hidden bat, duck and butterfly inside the family picture. In the picture, a family is working and enjoying in the backyard with their dog. You need to identify three animals: a bat, a butterfly and a duck hidden somewhere in the background of the image. It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot all three animals in the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot a Bat, a Duck and a Butterfly hidden within this beautiful family image.

Did you spot a Bat or a Duck or a Butterfly in 9 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and try to spot a Bat, a Duck and a Butterfly hidden. It may appear too tricky to find all three animals as the picture consists of many objects to distract you. But if you carefully observe the shapes formed by the objects and not directly at the objects, then you will be able to find all three animals.

Let’s see where these three animals are hiding in the picture:

Duck - The duck could be found in between the dog’s hind legs, it’s the shape formed by the hind legs Bat - The bat can be found between the elbow of the boy and the girl. Butterfly - The butterfly can be found on the tree leaves in the background

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify all three animals inside the family postcard in a few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot a Bat or a Duck, or a Butterfly inside this optical illusion?

