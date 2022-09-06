Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot Bull Master’s Hidden Face in 20 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in an old sketch of a bull with a man’s face hidden inside the picture.

Only a Genius can spot hidden face of Jailer’s Prisoner

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot Bull Master’s Hidden Face

Can you spot Circus Master’s Elephant Hidden in this Optical Illusion

The above image is a tricky puzzle where you have to identify a man’s face inside the sketch of a Bull. In this optical illusion, the clandestine portrait of a master is concealed within the image of the majestic bull. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the face of the man. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spy the face hidden within the animal's sketch.

Only 1% of People can spot 2 Hidden Cats in this Vintage Picture

Can you spot the face of Bull’s Master in 20 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion drawing and try to spot the hidden man’s face inside the sketch of a Bull. It may appear too tricky to find the man’s face, but if you flipped the image to the right side then it may help. The Bull Master’s face can be seen in the middle between the horns and head of the Bull.

Can you find the Hidden Assassin in this Optical illusion?

Only a Genius can spot hidden face of Farmer’s Wife

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden man’s face inside the Bull’s Sketch in just 20 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Can you spot the Dog Owner in this Optical Illusion?

Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Therefore, Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. So tell us, did you spot the man’s face hidden inside this optical illusion?

Can you spot the Girl’s face hidden in the Rose?