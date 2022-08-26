1880s Optical Illusion to Test Your Brain: Can you spot the Girl’s face hidden in the Rose in 20 Secs?

Can you spot the Girl’s face hidden in the Rose? An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the 1880s sketch of a rose with the hidden face of a girl inside the picture.

1880s Optical Illusion: “Find the Flower Girl”

The above image was originated in 1880s as a tricky puzzle and was designed for children as a French Puzzle Card. In this optical illusion, a girl’s face is hiding somewhere in the sketch of a Rose. It challenges you to find the face of the flower girl. So, the trickier part in this optical illusion is to spot the face of the girl hidden inside the image of a Rose. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their head as they try to spy the girl’s face hidden within the flower sketch.

Can you spot the Girl’s face hidden in the Rose in 20 Secs?

Take a close look at this optical illusion drawing. Try to spot the hidden girl’s face inside the sketch of a rose. It may appear too tricky to find the girl’s faces inside the rose sketch at first. But to locate the face within the beautiful flower, you need to rotate the image upside down.

You can now see a girl's face hidden in the middle of this beautiful rose.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Girl’s face hidden in the Rose in this optical illusion?

