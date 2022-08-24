Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the face of Young Man’s Lady Friend in 11 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in an 1880s sketch of a dog with a man’s face hidden inside the picture.

1880s Optical Illusion: “Where is my Charmer?”

Can you spot the Dog Owner in this Optical Illusion?

The above image originated in the 1880s as a tricky puzzle and was designed for children as an American Puzzle Card with the name “Where is my Charmer?”. This optical illusion asks you to find the face of the young man’s lady friend hidden inside the puzzle card. This optical illusion shows a sketch of a man with a woman's face hidden inside it. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the face of the man. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spy the woman's face hidden within the forest where the man is looking for his charmer.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can spot the face of Young Man’s Lady Friend in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion drawing and try to spot the hidden woman’s face inside the sketch of a man in the forest. It may appear too tricky to find the woman’s face, but if you tilt the image to the left side then it may help. The Young Man’s Lady Friend can be seen hidden under his right arm.

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden woman’s face inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. This illusion is so much fun mainly because of how it truly pushes the brain to its limits. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the man’s face hidden inside this optical illusion?

