Optical Illusion IQ Test: People with High Intelligence can spot 8 Animals in the Tree in 25 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in an image shared on social media with 8 animals hidden inside the tree.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: People with High Intelligence can spot 8 Animals in the Tree

The above image was shared on social media that presents a puzzle that requires you to spend hours taxing your brain. In this optical illusion, the image at first looks like a simple tree. However, there is a catch. In the tree, there are not one or two but 8 animals hidden inside it. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the face of 8 hidden animals. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spy on the faces hidden within the tree. You can take try and find them yourself or you can read on to find out what’s hidden in this image.

Did you spot a rooster or a hen or chicks or rabbits?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden animal faces inside the tree. It may appear too tricky to find the animal faces as they are so cleverly camouflaged among the slanted branches of the tree that it’s almost difficult to spot them. So Did you spot a rooster or a hen or chicks or rabbits? Well, the answer is a rooster, a hen, three chicks, and three rabbits are hidden inside the tree.

If you look closely at the puzzle, you will notice that the creatures’ shapes are formed by the tree’s branches. And if you look more closely, you will see that some of the leaves are actually the eyes of the animals.

Three Rabbits

Three Chicks

A Rooster

A Hen

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden animal faces inside the tree in just 25 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the man’s face hidden inside this optical illusion?

