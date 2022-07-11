Optical Illusions for Testing your Observation Skills: How many circles can you see in 10 secs?

Optical Illusions for Testing your Observation Skills: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances if looked at from different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the brainteaser having “perfectly round” circles made up of tiny white and black squares.

Test your observation skills by spotting all Circles in 30 seconds

The above image was shared on Imgur by user @ottaken and has left people on social media cross-eyed while and with a headache. Under this illusion, the circles are made up of tiny white and black squares, which is the main reason why this puzzle is so painful to look at. Even if you focus hard to spot circles in this image, you’ll find it impossible for your eyes to follow the individual lines of each circle. In this image, the trickier part is to find all the circles.

This optical illusion helps in testing your observation skills and eyesight. The image appears to be a spiral, but in fact, is a series of squares arranged in four concentric circles. The pattern rearranges itself before the viewer’s eyes. The circles appear to overlap with each other, causing a “pretzel” pattern. Those who can spot all the circles are claimed to be creative persons and have amazing intuition as well.

How many circles did you spot in this Optical Illusion?

Let’s look at the optical Illusion image closely and spot the number of circles one by one.

Try to draw circles in each layer of the optical illusion.

You can see there are total 4 circles in this optical illusion.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, how many circles did you spot in this optical illusion?