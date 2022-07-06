Optical Illusion: First face you see reveals what you crave in a Romantic Relationship

Faces Optical Illusion: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. Someoptical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. One such fine illustration can be seen in an old optical illusion image shared by the Minds Journal.

The above image is a piece of artwork that comprises five different images. The face you see first is thought to say a lot about what is important to you in love and relationships. This optical illusion image is said to reveal what you crave most in your Romantic Relationship. So, let’s look at the interpretation of each perception.

This optical illusion is kind of a personality test here to help you figure out exactly what you crave in a Romantic Relationship. The faces that you can see in this optical illusion are:

The face of a man A man standing in a coat A baby lying on a table A sorcerer reading books Two women dressed in white

The people that you spotted first in the image say a lot about what is important to you in love and relationships.

1. The face of a man (you need to feel understood)

If the first thing you saw in this optical illusion in the face of a man, then it means that being understood in a relationship is what is most important to you. The Minds Journal claims that those who see the man’s face first are claimed to be hard-working people who strive to be respected, admired, and appreciated by their loved ones. These people can easily understand others around them “simply by closely observing them” and will reveal “particular sides” of their personality based on those observations.

The journal also stated that “You only show a version of yourself that they can relate to and feel comfortable with. This helps you make people like you more and easily. This unique skill can be exceptionally useful. However, that doesn’t mean you are fake or deceitful. It simply means you are cautious about how you present yourself to people and how they perceive you. But this can often make you more mysterious than necessary. As nobody truly knows you completely, they fail to understand you on a deeper level.”

The journal further added that “This can be a problem in relationships as you want to be understood by the people you love, especially your partner. As you are a complicated individual, it becomes very difficult for your partner to know or understand you, especially as you only show particular aspects of your personality to them.”

2. A man standing in a coat (you need to feel accepted)

If the first thing you spotted in this optical illusion was a man standing in a coat, this means you are looking for someone who accepts you for who you are, even when you are feeling down. It is said that people who spot first the man in the coat have a “deep-rooted sadness” inside their hearts and clearly understand the reality of life, realising the balance between happiness and sadness is crucial for a meaningful existence.

These people understand that relationships have a start and an end. It is this recognition that enables them to appreciate the little things in life. It is claimed that these people need complete acceptance from a romantic partner, who will “wholeheartedly” love them.

The journal stated that “Most of your former partners were unable to understand your melancholic nature as they were more focused on fixing you. You need someone who can value and appreciate your deep understanding of life and death and see the real beauty in your sad personality.”

3. A baby lying on a table (you need to feel nurtured)

If you saw a baby lying on a table first in this optical illusion image, then you crave someone who will make them feel nurtured as they usually feel helpless in both relationships and life. It is said that people who spot the baby first are more responsible ones and like to take charge, but they often feel vulnerable and believe things may go wrong at any time. These people are seeking a partner who will stand by them through thick and thin.

The journal stated that “You feel anxious and stressed easily and most of the time you feel sleep-deprived. You have made crying a habit and you find some solace in letting your tears flow at least once a week. You need to feel loved and nurtured in a relationship. That is what your heart truly wants from a loving, caring partner. That doesn’t mean you need a babysitter. You need a partner who will understand you and will be aware of your emotional needs. You need someone who will care for you deeply, and make you feel safe, secure, and protected. Someone who will support you through the thick and thin of life.”

4. A sorcerer reading books (you need to feel spiritually connected)

If the first thing you saw in this optical illusion was a sorcerer in a hat reading two books, then this means you have an intense curiosity about life and the next upcoming lives and are looking for a partner who has a ‘spiritual connection’. These people are said to have a keen interest in different religions and feel attracted to those who share their curiosity about life.

The journal stated that “You crave an intense spiritual connection from a romantic relationship. For you, it is crucial that you share a deep and meaningful bond with your partner even though you may not share the same religious or spiritual beliefs. However, you do feel attracted to other curious minds who love to know about the different spiritual aspects of life, the world, and the entire universe. You want a partner who shares your enthusiasm about spirituality although they might not be spiritual themselves.”

5. Two women dressed in white (you need to feel challenged)

If you spotted two women dressed in white first in this optical illusion, it means that you desire a partner who will make you feel challenged. The Mind Journal claimed that those who were drawn to the women are supposed to be stubborn people who are very focused and “in control of themselves and their lives”.

The Journal further explained that “You believe that life would be a lot easier if everyone just trusted you and did exactly what you asked them as you know how things should be. Although this may make you sound like an egomaniac, the truth is most of the time you are right about your observations, perceptions, judgments, thoughts, beliefs, and emotions. You are probably the smartest person around in any given situation and you know how things should go.”

Also, when it comes to love and relationships, these people desire a partner who will counter and challenge them, rather than be submissive.

The journal stated that “You need a partner who will challenge you in a romantic relationship. You need your partner to be with you, trust you, and support you. However, you also want your partner to counter you, put their views ahead and challenge you when they believe you aren’t right. You don’t want a submissive partner. You need someone who won’t be afraid of calling you out. You want to be in a relationship where both you and your partner can support and challenge each other to grow in the long run.”

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, which face did you spot first in this optical illusion?