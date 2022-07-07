A 900-Year Old Indian Temple Optical Illusion: What you see first reveals a lot about your Personality!

A 900-Year-Old Indian Temple Optical Illusion: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. One such fine illustration can be found in the Airavatesvara temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu which is one of the oldest optical illusions in the world.

A 900-Year-Old Temple Optical Illusion

The above image is an Ancient sculpture found in the Airavatesvara temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The relics of this old Temple show marvels of Indian art mixed with artistic talent and mental excellence. Centuries-old empires that have ruled India have left behind miraculous creations with amazing illusions. So, let’s look at the interpretation of each perception for this optical illusion.

Which Animal did you spot first in this 900-year-old Optical illusion?

This optical illusion is kind of a personality test that helps you to figure out some of your personality traits based on the image first you see in this relic. You can see the image of an elephant and a bull sharing the same head. This 900-year-old sculpture is the creation of Chola Architecture and is part of the Airavatesvara Hindu Temple.

In Hinduism, bull and elephant hold immense religious significance. The Elephant or the Airavat is revered as the vehicle of Indra, the Hindu god of lightning, thunder, rains, and river flows, and king of the gods and Heaven. The Bull or the Nandi is worshiped as the vehicle of Lord Shiva, one among the trinity of Hindu Gods.

In this 12th-century Dravidian architecture, the bull and the elephant are merged together. If you look closely at the optical illusion, the horns of the bull serve as the tusk of the elephant and the ear of the bull is the mouth of the elephant when seen from different angles. No matter which animal is on which side of the image, the placement is such that the eyes are focused forward. The legs of both the creatures are distinct from each other.

Different people can interpret the image differently. While some people spot the bull first, many others see the elephant first.

What does it mean if you spot the Bull first?

The bull is on the left side of the sculpture. The Bull or the Nandi, also known as the vehicle of Lord Shiva, is mainly associated with qualities like honesty, faithfulness, stubbornness, fierceness, strength, and positivity. It is being claimed that people with all these qualities tend to spot the bull first.

What does it mean if you spot the Elephant first?

The Elephant is on the right side of the sculpture. In Hindu Mythology, an elephant is associated with calmness, kindness, respect, loyalty, and intelligence. Apart from being the carrier of Lord Indra, the elephant is also associated with Goddess Lakshmi, the God of wealth. People who first see the elephant are considered to be kind, thoughtful, and considerate.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, which animal do you spot first in this 900-year-old optical illusion hidden inside the temple.