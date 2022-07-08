Optical Illusion: How many hidden faces can you spot in this Octavio Ocampo Painting?

Spot Hidden Faces in this Optical Illusion Image: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances if looked at with different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in an old painting of Octavio Ocampo’s Don Quixote.

Octavio Ocampo’s Don Quixote Illusion: Can you spot all the hidden faces

The above image is known as Octavio Ocampo’s Don Quixote Illusion and is considered to be one of the most popular optical illusions of all time. This illusion was created by a Mexican artist, Octavio Ocampo, which tricks your brain repeatedly by tampering with your perceptions. In this image, the trickier part is to find all the hidden faces.

Visions of Quixote illustrate Octavio Ocampo’s powerful ability to tell the story of Don Quixote by using a single picture. From afar, you can see an old man with a faraway and dreamlike expression on his face. The artist has used wild yellow hair and a strange beard to complete the man’s strange demeanor. At a close look, you will be transported to the Spanish countryside, where you will notice that the windmills in the center of the picture look like they are about to come to life.

Two proud heroes occupy the center of the picture sitting on their horses (Don Quixote on his faithful steed Rocinante and Sancho Panzo on Dappie) and are backed by windmills. They are surrounded by the world that lives in Don Quixote’s mind. In the middle of the right picture, Don Quixote is immortalized protesting that a deceased man still lives and getting ready to hijack his body to save him from an untimely funeral. If you focus on the area around this scene, you will see the face of a dog or a symbol of Quixote’s madness.

The middle left of the picture shows Xarifa working in the fields. Again this scene appears to be the face of a dog, to show the madness of imagining her to be Dulcinea (pictured in the upper left corner). Above Xarifa in the fields, the village of La Mancha is pictured surrounded by mythical dragons and sea monsters.

Above the village, sits the Duke’s castle (upper left) with the Duke’s face pictured on the castle’s wall. Careful observation will reveal a skull outlining the left side of the castle, a hint of the Duke’s sinister plans for our heroes.

The upper right side of the painting shows Miguel de Cervantes’ ghostly face watching over his work. While the hills, rocks, and dales alter with the power of the Man of La Mancha’s madness.

How many faces did you spot in this Optical Illusion?

An above-average mind can spot more than 13 faces in this optical illusion. However, because the illustration is so complicated and creative in itself, people are still not able to count the maximum number of faces in this image.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, how many faces did you spot in this optical illusion?