IQ Test: Test your Intelligence by spotting all B’s in the group of D’s in this Optical Illusion

Optical Illusion IQ Test: As we go through different situations in life, we have a tendency to only see what we want to see, using a filter of sorts. An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture or sequence of things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your IQ Level also. Let’s look at one such optical illusion where your IQ will be tested by spotting B’s inside the group of D’s.

Test your IQ by spotting B’s inside the group of D’s

If you want to take this IQ test, you simply need to spot all the letter b’s inside the group of letter D’s. This 'IQ test' will prompt you to find the letter Bs in a group of Ds to test your intelligence. This brain teaser, acting like an optical illusion, will reveal if you have high levels of intellect.

The challenge is to spot maximum b’s inside the group of d’s, which will tell if you have an above-average IQ level.

Hint: Look at each row on-by-one.

This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

How many b’s did you spot in 20 seconds?

Some people might spot all the b’s in 10 seconds, while others might have to slightly focus their eyes on the illusion. Here are the 4 b’s hidden inside the group of d’s:

If you are able to find all the Bs, then you are considered a genius and have an above-average IQ Level. You clearly have a passion for perfection, you like to challenge yourself, and you appreciate diversity. You are also a great problem solver with an excellent imagination.

This also means that you are committed to personal aesthetics, excel in finding problems and solutions, and have a driving force to create. You also have boundless imagination and an open mind.

Another interpretation of this result is that “You are highly intelligent!”As you were able to spot most of the b's among the d's, then you are considered to be a maverick, a rapid learner with multiple skills and interests. This also means that you get bored easily if you are not engaged, and constantly require stimulus in your fields of passion.

The fewer the Bs you find, the lower the test evaluates your IQ to be.

