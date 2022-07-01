Brain Teaser Puzzle: Guess how many ladders will be used to reach the top in 20 secs!

How many ladders will be used to reach the top? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to identify how many ladders will be used to reach the top in the image.

Guess how many ladders will be used to reach the top in 20 seconds

In the above image, you have to identify how many ladders will be used to reach the top. A creative mind can solve this riddle within 20 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at open doors in each room connected by the ladders.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to analyze which ladder is connected to the room with the open door.

The girl in the image needs to take the first ladder to reach the 1st floor. Then she again needs to climb down to the first floor to move to the next room where the door is already opened. Then she needs to climb to the 1st floor again and then to the 2nd floor. Then moving to the next room she will again climb the ladder to reach the 3rd floor. And then she will use the last ladder to reach the top.

So, the answer to the riddle is 6. The girl will use a total of 6 ladders to reach the top.

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.