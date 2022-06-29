Brain Teaser Quiz: Identify which water tank will get full first, Can you solve this puzzle in 20 secs?

Identify which water tank will get full first: If you like to solve brain riddles and puzzles in your free time, then this brain teaser is meant for you! Brain teasers are a little more than riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. In other words, you have to think a little out of the box for solving such puzzles. You have to use a creative mind as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to guess which water tank will get full first in the image.

Can you spot an old woman or a young girl hidden in this Century Old Optical Illusion?

Identify which water tank will get full first in 20 Seconds

Stairs Optical Illusion: Can you guess in 10 seconds which way is the object moving?

In the above image, you have to guess which cup gets filled first. An active mind can solve this riddle within 20 seconds as it is an easy one. Use a little less straightforward process to arrive at the answer. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the connectors in all the tanks through which water will be poured into different tanks.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, all you had to do was to look at the connections through which water will flow into the tanks.

If we look at Tank No. 4 & 6, the path has been blocked at the beginning.

The Tank No. 5 path has also been blocked at the end.

There is a hole in Tank No. 7, so Tank No. 2 & Tank No. 7 will not get filled.

Also, the water will continuously flow through Tank No.1 to Tank No. 2 & Tank No. 7.

So, the answer to the puzzle is 3. Tank No. 3 will get full first.

Check Top 5 Online Brain Games Played across the world

Check Most Popular Online Games 2022

Try 11 Wordle Alternative & Spin-Off Games Online

Check Excel 100 Most Useful Shortcut Keys

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.