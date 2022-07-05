IQ Test: Test your Intelligence by Spotting all 7 People & a Cat in this Optical Illusion Image

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances it looked with different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration is a viral optical illusion image where images of 7 people and a cat are hidden.

Can you spot an old woman or a young girl hidden in this Century Old Optical Illusion?

Test your IQ by spotting all 7 People & a Cat in this Optical Illusion

Faces you see first in this optical illusion tell a lot about your personality

The above image was shared on TikTok by @darkseidy. The challenge is to spot 7 people and a cat in the picture, which will tell whether your brain is in the best condition or not. This optical illusion might help in testing your Intelligence Quotient. The more people you spot, the more your IQ Level will be considered:

If you were able to spot 7 people and a cat, then your brain is "in the best condition”. If you were able to locate 6 faces in the illusion, then your brain is "in the fine condition”. If you can only discover two or three it means that your mind "needs help."

Optical Illusion: Face you see first reveals what you Hate most about your Partner's Personality

This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Stairs Optical Illusion: Can you guess in 10 seconds which way is the object moving?

How many faces did you spot in the General’s Image?

Let’s look at the optical Illusion image closely and spot where the 7 people and a cat are located.

Can you Spot all Hidden Faces in this Optical Illusion Image?

2 people are on the extreme top left of the image and 1 person is on the middle top side of the image. 4 people are near the car and the cat is at the bottom right of the image.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, how many faces did you spot in this optical illusion?