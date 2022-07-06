IQ Test: People with above average Intelligence can spot hidden image in this Zig Zag Optical Illusion

Optical Illusion IQ Test: As we go through different situations in life, we have a tendency to only see what we want to see, using a filter of sorts. An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances if looked with different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) too. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration is an optical illusion image where you need to spot a hidden panda in between the zig-zag lines.

The above image was created by artist Ilja Klemencov and was shared on TikTok by Hectic Nick. This image stormed social media with the puzzle "Can You Find the Panda". This optical illusion was circulated on social media with a Question “What has Russian artist Ilja Klemencov hidden in the black and white zig-zag lines?”

The challenge is to spot what’s hiding in the image in between the zig-zag lines, which will tell if you have an above-average IQ level. This optical illusion might help in testing your Intelligence Quotient. Some people may see it immediately, while others have to slightly cross their eyes.

Hint: An animal is hidden inside the Zig-Zag Lined Image

If you can see the image in between the zig-zagged lines, it means you have an above-average Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Level. According to research published in Current Biology notes the news staff at Advocate Aurora Health, "people with a higher IQ are able to focus on the details and disregard less relevant information with greater ease than their less intelligent counterparts."

Did you Spot the Hidden Panda in this Optical Illusion within 10 seconds?

If you observe closely, you will spot the hidden panda in between the zig-zagged lines. For your ease, we have outlined the image of a hidden panda in this optical illusion:

This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

As per the Daily Mail reports, "Russian artist Ilja Klemencov has hidden a giant panda amongst black and white zig-zag lines in what appears to be the latest mind-altering puzzle featuring the fluffy bear. The clever trick-of-the-eye, titled 'They can disappear', appears to support charity conservation efforts by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)."

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Panda in this optical illusion?