Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot the mistake in 10 seconds?

Can you spot the mistake in 10 seconds? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to identify the mistake hidden inside the image.

Can you spot an old woman or a young girl hidden in this Century Old Optical Illusion?

Can you spot the mistake in 10 seconds?

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the image. An alert mind can solve this riddle within 10 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Test your IQ by Spotting all 7 People & a Cat in this Optical Illusion

Hint: Look at the numbers along with sentences carefully.

Faces you see first in this optical illusion tell a lot about your personality

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the above image. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked?

Check A 900-Year-Old Optical Illusion revealing your Personality Traits

First face you see in this optical illusion reveals what you crave in a Romantic Relationship

So, the answer to the puzzle is “the”. One extra “the” is written in the Question.

The extra 'the' can be easily skipped if you have a limited amount of time. The logic behind this is that when our brains know there is an error they scan for that section that isn't there. A lot of people try to find the mistake in the multi-colored numbers. After realizing that all the numbers are correctly sequenced, people then analyze the colors in which the numbers are written. And at last, they find actual mistakes hidden inside the question asked.

Test your IQ by Spotting Hidden Panda in this Zig-Zag Optical Illusion

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.