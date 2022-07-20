IQ Test Optical Illusion: What you see first reveals if you are left-brained or right-brained

IQ Test Optical Illusion: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions sometimes are also helpful in testing our personalities based on if we are left-brained or right-brained. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality. One such fine illustration can be seen in a swan and squirrel optical illusion image shared by Bright Side.

Did you spot a Swan or Squirrel in this optical Illusion?

The above image is an optical illusion that was created to test our personality. This ambiguous image could actually be either a swan or squirrel, depending on how you look at it. The left side of the image looks like a swan, which has tucked its beak down onto its chest. The right side of the image looks like the swan’s tail feathers. The right side of the image looks like a squirrel engrossed in an acorn or other bit of tastiness. The left side of the image, which was originally the swan’s neck and face, now looks like the squirrel’s bushy tail.

The first image that you spotted in this optical illusion can reveal if you are a more creative or logical person.

1. SWAN - Right-Brained & Creative Person

As per the video shared by Bright Side if you saw a duck first then the right hemisphere of your brain is dominant. This also means that you’re really good at everything connected with arts and creativity.

2. SQUIRREL - Left-Brained & Logical Person

As per the Bright Side’s Video, if you see a squirrel in the picture then it means that the left side of your brain is more developed. The left hemisphere of your brain is responsible for logical and analytical thinking, as well as mathematical skills.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, what did you see first in this optical illusion?

