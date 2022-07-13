Do Optical Illusions really help in assessing your IQ Level?

Optical Illusions for IQ Test: These days we can see that the popularity of optical illusions has increased among people. Every now and then you can see a new optical illusion with a fresh approach showcasing different themes & patterns. An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture or sequence of things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions.

These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your IQ Level. But the question arises; do Optical Illusions help in assessing your IQ Level? Let’s find out can the optical illusions predict your Intelligence Quotient.

Can Optical Illusions predict your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

As per the study shared by Health enews, those optical illusions that have confounded generations of curious minds may actually be a strong indicator of intelligence. According to research published in Current Biology, people with a higher IQ are able to focus on the details more in an optical illusion and disregard less relevant information with greater ease than their less intelligent counterparts.

People with a Higher IQ focus on Relevant Information

It can be inferred from the research that mental focus may be the key to higher scores on intelligence tests. “Our brains operate on overwhelming amounts of information, and thus their efficiency is fundamentally constrained by an ability to suppress irrelevant information,” as per the study report.

The author of the research report mentioned that this conclusion was drawn after having a set of participants take an IQ test and watch a video, which included movement in both the foreground and background of the frame. In the foreground, there was motion in small circles. In the background, the video contained larger black-and-white stripes.

The outcome of the experiment was that individuals with a high IQ were able to process changes in details and movement in the circles, but struggled as the stimulus size increased and moved to the background. Individuals with a lower IQ were better at perceiving changes with the black-and-white stripes but less accurate with the smaller actions occurring in the foreground.

The authors added that “We show that individual variability in a simple visual discrimination task that reflects both processing speed and perceptual suppression strongly correlates with IQ. High-IQ individuals, although quick at perceiving small moving objects, exhibit disproportionately large impairments in perceiving motion as stimulus size increases.”

It is possible to Predict IQ Scores through Optical Illusions by Identifying Sensory Discriminations

As per the study, fundamentally IQ scores can be predicted by individual differences in sensory discriminations. The result of the experiment indicates that more intelligent people are able to suppress sensory information to focus on details. This means that higher intelligence does not necessarily mean that a person’s brain has increased processing power. Rather, the study suggests that those with higher intelligence think more efficiently. The authors of the research report said that this correlation is logical because suppressive processes are a key constraint of both intelligence and perception.

The research report says that “The ability to suppress irrelevant and rapidly process relevant information fundamentally constrains both sensory discriminations and intelligence. These findings link intelligence with low-level sensory suppression of large moving patterns—background-like stimuli that are ecologically less relevant.”

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there.