Optical Illusion Personality Test: Animal you spot first reveals your Personality Type

Optical Illusion Personality Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people or animals that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in a painting inspired by the Myers-Briggs personality test revealing your personality based on the animal you spot first in the image.

Animal you spot first in this optical illusion reveals your Personality Type

Image Source: JackpotBoy

The above image is a stunning picture shared by Jackpotjoy, inspired by the Myers-Briggs personality test that claims to reveal your personality traits depending on what animal you spot first in the image. The Myers-Briggs Personality Type Indicator is designed to identify a person’s personality type, strengths, and preferences under 4 categories:

Introversion/extraversion Sensing/intuition Thinking/feeling Judging/perceiving

Each person is said to have one preferred quality from each of the above 4 categories, producing 16 unique types.

Which Animal did you spot first in this Optical Illusion?

Take a close look at this optical illusion painting. The animal you see first among 12 different animals in this optical illusion is said to reveal key aspects of your personality type.

THE LION - Born Leader

If you saw the face of the lion first, then it means that you are a born leader. You are a very confident and ambitious person. This also means that you are brave at heart which has earned you a lot of respect from others.

THE CAT - Determined

If you spot the cat first in the optical illusion image, then it means you are very motivated and determined in life. This also means that you have a tendency to be introverted at times and independent of spirit. In simpler terms, you are quite happy in your own company.

THE WOLF - Mysterious

If you saw the image of the wolf first, then it means you are a mysterious person and others may find it difficult to figure out. This also means that you have high expectations of yourself. You use your intelligence, determination, and instincts to help you get through difficult times or overcome any doubts.

THE WHALE - Self Aware

If you saw the face of the whale first, then it means you know who you are and what you want to achieve in life. This also means that you allow yourself to be led by your heart when making difficult decisions and you enjoy being part of a group, particularly when you are surrounded by like-minded people who share the same opinions as you on important topics.

THE HORSE - Adventurous & Independent

If you saw the face of the horse first, then it means you are an adventurous person who enjoys being independent. This also means that you do not like being held back in life and really value your freedom. You are also a very strong person who finds your way through any situation.

THE OWL - Intelligent & Sensitive

If you saw the owl first in the optical illusion image, then it means that you are very intelligent but also quite sensitive to your surroundings. Owl people are often considered to be very particular. Being perfectionists can help them to succeed as their attention to detail helps push them through life.

THE FOX - Reserved & Passionate

If you saw the image of the fox first, then it means that you can be a little reserved sometimes, but you are also passionate and brave. People find you quite charming and witty. Fox people can be good at getting what they want.

THE MONKEY - Playful

If you saw the face of the monkey first, then it means that you are a playful person who enjoys having a laugh and likes to have friends and family nearby. This also means that though you like being independent, you also tend to be quite flexible with this. It is also said that people who favor monkeys can disguise their true thoughts on something, so others may find it tricky to know what you really think and feel.

THE ELEPHANT - Strong Spirited & Selfless

If you saw the face of the elephant first it means you have a strong spirit and are selfless in your love and care of others. This also means that even if people do not show you the same attention, you will care for them without reservation, and you always want the best for others.

THE TURTLE - Clever & Introvert

If you saw the face of the turtle first, then it means that you are a clever person, but you can be quite introverted and regularly need time alone to recharge. This also means that people who favor turtles tend to be more sensitive than others, but they are good at sensing how someone else is feeling.

THE BEAR - Strong & Courageous

If you saw the image of the bear first, then it means you are a strong and courageous person. People often depend on you, especially when times are tough. It is also said that people who prefer bears are also very kind and protective of others.

THE GIRAFFE - Practical & Patient

If you saw the face of the giraffe first in this optical illusion image, then it means you are a practical and patient person who is also independent. This also means that you do not tend to get too bogged down in small details and instead have a ‘big picture’ outlook on life, which keeps you positive and grounded.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, which animal did you spot first in this optical illusion?