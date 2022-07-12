Optical Illusion: Word you see first reveals what kind of personality you have!

Word Optical Illusion: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances if looked at from different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in a word optical illusion claiming that claims to reveal the type of personality you have.

Which word did you spot first in this Optical Illusion?

The above image was shared by a TikToker Hectic Nick asking “What’s the first word you can see in this image. It can say a lot about you.” If you look closely at the image, you will see the word “good” in bold black letters that have been scrawled on a white background. Most people tend to see the word “good” at first. But a second word “evil”, which is in white, can be seen hidden inside the big letters. Some people spot both the words good and evil at first glance.

Did you Spot the word “Good” or “Evil” first?

The word you see first in this optical illusion reveals what kind of personality you have:

Word - GOOD

If the first word you see is “Good” in this optical illusion then it means that you have a personality with a positive outlook.

Word - EVIL

If the first word you see is “Evil” in this optical illusion then it means that you have a personality with a negative bent of mind.

WORD - COOL

If looked from a different perspective you can even spot the third word “cool”. Those that claim to see "cool" appear to have combined both the black and white letters.

As per Research Gate Report, expectations drive our perception and may therefore create a bias, i.e., if we are looking for something positive, we will probably recognize the word good first. If negative expectations prevail, the word evil will most likely be seen first. In this regard, we would like to emphasize that research efforts are prone to hold to the same pattern and this bias has to be mindfully dealt with and kept in mind.

The Research Gate report also says, “The idiomatic phrase of “two sides to every coin” is reflected in the concomitant depiction of good and evil serving as a simile that key mediators of cardiac remodeling processes cannot be dichotomized in solely good or bad protagonists as the nature and dignity of their signaling will range a context-sensitive continuum with positive (good) and negative (evil) results”

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, which word did you spot first in this optical illusion?