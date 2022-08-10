Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% of People can pass this Photographic Memory Test

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the photographic memory test where two images are required to be combined for finding the Letter hidden behind Red Dots.

Can you spot the Doctor’s Patients in this Optical Illusion

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% of People can pass this Photographic Memory Test

Color you see first in this Optical Illusion tells what kind of Genius you are

The above image was shared by TikTok account Temblorrem and challenged viewers to combine two images and reveal the hidden letter. This optical illusion is a photographic memory test that requires viewers to combine two images to create a complete letter. The two images contain a number of scattered red-colored and blue-colored dots. In the video, the Tiktoker asked the users to combine the red dots from both images to reveal the hidden letter. According to Temblorrem, only 1% of the population can pass the photographic memory test.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test - People with High Intelligence can spot Camel’s Rider

Which letter do the Red Dots form together?

Well, it is a fact that only a very small portion of the population has a photographic memory, but if you guessed the answer right then you may be among them. To find the hidden letter in this optical illusion, you can use your memory skills or just simply guess.

How many circles can you spot in this optical Illusion?

Combine the two images in your mind. Now identify which one letter the Red Dots form together. If you are struggling to see the red letter, then try to cross your eyes and then visualize the letter. If you are able to identify the letter “G” then it means you have a photographic memory.

Animal you spot first in this optical illusion painting will reveal your personality type

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the word inside this optical illusion photographic memory test?

Can you spot an old woman or a young girl hidden in this Century Old Optical Illusion?