Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% of People can spot third animal in this picture in 30 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a dolphin eating a fish where a third animal is hidden inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% of People can Spot the 3rd animal in 30 seconds

The above image was shared by TikTok star Hectic Nick who challenged viewers to find the third animal in this image of a dolphin eating a fish with a passing ship in the corner. He also claimed that only 1% of people can find the second animal in this image. In the video, the Tiktoker said “You’re seeing a dolphin, but there’s actually a second one (animal).”

This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

If you think the fish is the second animal, you’re wrong. This optical illusion of a dolphin and fish could reveal just how good your eyesight really is. If you are still not able to find the third animal, then try flipping the image. The Tiktoker gave a hint to viewers saying “Try flipping your friend over and you might be able to see it.” This simple trick will lead you to the answer as shown in the image given below:

Flip your phone upside down and you’ll see a flock of birds flying over the ocean — and then the dolphin becomes both a pelican and another bird. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the third animal’s face hidden within the sea with fish and ship. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the third animal hidden inside this optical illusion image?

