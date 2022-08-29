Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot hidden face of Farmer’s Wife in 11 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in a sketch of a farmer with a woman’s face hidden inside the picture.

Can you spot the Girl’s face hidden in the Rose?

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: “Where is Farmer’s Wife hiding?”

Image Source: Fabiosa

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for children and adults as a Brain Teaser. This optical illusion shows a sketch of a man with a woman's face hidden inside it saying “This farmer can't find his wife and is very puzzled. But she is surely there. Perhaps, it's you who can do it to help the unlucky man.” This optical illusion asks you to find the face of the Farmer’s Wife hidden inside the picture. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the face of the woman.

The above image is a sketch art of a farmer. Normally people will see that the farmer is just standing there alone and looking for something. But the Farmer's Wife is hidden somewhere in the image. Can You Find Where The Farmer's Wife Is Hiding? The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden face within the sketch.

Can you spot the Hidden face of Farmer’s Wife in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion drawing and try to spot the hidden woman’s face inside the sketch of a man. It may appear too tricky to find the woman’s face, but if you tilt the image upside down you will be able to spot the woman’s face. The Farmer’s Wife can be seen hidden under his right arm.

Image Source: Fabiosa

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden woman’s face inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the woman’s face hidden inside this optical illusion?

