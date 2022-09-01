Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find the Hidden Assassin before he shoots in 13 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a deeply fascinating, mind-bending, and shape-shifting image of an object or people or a drawing that challenges our way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physiological, physical, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how your brain perceives things. A normal human brain can see things or images differently forming separate perceptions from each angle. One such vintage illustration can be seen in an old American Puzzle Card where an assassin is hidden somewhere in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: People with High Intelligence can spot the Hidden Assassin

The above image was designed as an American Puzzle Card and known as “Question of Honor! A Duel - Where is the Adversary?”. In this optical illusion, there are two people with weapons. However, the assassin is hiding somewhere inside this vintage picture. This optical illusion shows a man drawing a gun as he prepares to engage in a duel, while a group of bystanders looks on - but where is his adversary?

Can you find the Hidden Assassin before he shoots in 13 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion drawing and try to spot the hidden assassin’s face blending into the background because of the black and sepia-toned image. In case you are stuck with the image and are not able to find the assassin, try to find the invisible assassin in the background where there are trees. Were you able to spot him in the illusion 'Question of Honour', or was he too well hidden?

The man is in fact on the right-hand side of the photograph nestled discreetly between two trees where he blends into the background. It has been claimed that only one percent of the population will be able to spot the hidden assassin in this vintage illustration. The image has left thousands of adults confused as it is quite tricky to find the hidden assassin. Many research studies have shown that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, were you able to spot the assassin in the illusion 'Question of Honour', or was he too well hidden?

