Optical Illusion IQ Test: People with High Intelligence can spot Circus Master’s Elephant Hidden in Picture

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Studies have revealed many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. It is a fact that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Optical Illusion illustrations are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in the vintage picture of a Circus Master with a hidden image of his elephant inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: People with High Intelligence can spot Circus Master’s Elephant!

The above vintage picture is an optical illusion that shows a sketch of a circus master. Behind him, there is a circus tent. The man is carrying a trumpet and a Sword. But, did you see his hidden elephant’s face in the picture? Do you think that you have an above-average intelligence? Well, it has been claimed that People with High Intelligence can spot Circus Master’s Elephant in 10 seconds.

This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Elephant in 10 seconds?

It is trickier but easy to spot the hidden elephant's face inside the Circus Master’s sketch. If you look closely at the sketch of the man, his overcoat is the face of the elephant. The tail of the coat is the trunk of the elephant. You will now be able to spot the eyes and huge ears of the elephant on the backside of the man.

The image has left thousands of adults perplexed as they try to spot the Hidden Elephant within the sketch of the Circus Master. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Research shows that optical illusions usually give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Circus Master’s Elephant hidden inside this optical illusion image?

