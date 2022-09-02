Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% of People can spot second animal other than the bird in 21 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a dolphin eating a fish where a second animal is hidden inside the picture.

The above image was shared on social media (TikTok) with the caption “What do you see? #tree #test #challenge”. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the second animal in this image where a bird sitting on a tree. This black and white optical illusion image shows a bird on a tree but can you spot the second animal in the image? It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the second animal in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the 2nd animal in 21 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the second animal, then there is a trick to see it clearly. This optical illusion of a bird sitting on a tree could reveal just how good your eyesight really is. If you are still not able to find the second animal, then try flipping the image. The Tiktoker gave a hint to viewers saying “Look closely at this picture. If you can’t figure out what’s going on, turn the phone over.” This simple trick will lead you to the answer as shown in the image given below:

Flip your phone upside down and you’ll see a jackal holding the cheese. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the second animal’s face hidden in the image. On social media, one viewer commented: “Am I the only one who has seen a bird holding a piece of cheese?”Another said, “I saw a wolf steal a piece of cheese.” Another one added: “a bird with a nose ring and a fox stealing cheese.” One said: “I’m blind, I think I saw a bird holding a cheese”. Some others said: “It’s a fox holding a cheese and then a bird eating cheese.”

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the second animal hidden inside this optical illusion image?

