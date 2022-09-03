Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot hidden face of Jailer’s Prisoner in 15 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a Jailer with his prisoner’s face hidden inside the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: “Where is Jailer’s Prisoner hiding?”

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed as a Brain Teaser to test the brain of children and adults. In this optical illusion drawing, a jailer is standing near the window, watching over the sky and a bird sitting on a tree. However, there is a twist in this optical illusion image. Somewhere in the picture hides the face of the prisoner. This optical illusion asks you to find the face of the Jailer’s Prisoner hidden inside the picture. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the face of the other man in the room.

Normally people will see that the Jailer is just standing near the window alone and looking at the bird on the tree branch. But the Jailer’s Prisoner is hidden somewhere in the image. Can You Find Where the Jailer’s Prisoner Is Hiding? The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden man’s face inside the picture.

Can you spot the Hidden face of Jailer’s Prisoner in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden man’s face inside the picture. It may appear too tricky to find the face of the Jailer’s Prisoner, but if you tilt the image upside down you will be able to spot the man’s face. The Jailer’s Prisoner can be seen hidden under his right leg.

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden man’s face inside the picture in just 15 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the jailer’s prisoner face hidden inside this optical illusion?

