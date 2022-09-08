Brain Teaser IQ Test: Identify who is Left-handed Person in picture within 12 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify left-handed among the five people who are doing their daily job in the image.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot who is left-handed in the picture within 12 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to decide who is left-handed among the five persons based on their actions and situation. In the puzzle, all five people are performing different tasks. The right-handed person will perform the task with the right hand and the left-handed person will perform the task with the left hand.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the actions of the five people in the picture carefully, you will be able to identify the left-handed person. Also, keep in mind that the left-handed person will perform his main task with his left hand and not with the right hand. So, let’s identify who is left-handed among the five persons:

The person who is beating the hammer on the nail is using his right hand.

The person who is using a saw to cut a log of wood is using his right hand.

The person who is writing a paper on the desk is using his right hand.

The person who is clicking the picture is using both hands but pressing the click button through his right hand.

The waiter who is serving the drinks on the table is carrying the tray in his right hand but is going to serve the dink through his left hand. So, the waiter is leftie for sure.

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that "the waiter" is a left-handed person. For lefties, it’s easier to hold a tray in their right hand and serve dishes and drinks with their left one. Thus, their left-hand works, and the right one is static.

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll definitely feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.