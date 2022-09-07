Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify who is the thief in picture within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. While solving these brain teasers, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the thief among the five people suspected to be the robber by police in the image.

Can you spot Bull Master’s Hidden Face

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot who is the thief in the picture within 15 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Genius can spot hidden face of Jailer’s Prisoner

In the above image, you need to decide who is the thief among the five persons based on their actions and situation. The puzzle states that “I think the robber is one of 5 swindler brothers: Lou, Lo, La, Lee, or Liu”, says the policeman, “We’ve already brought them here. Take a look at them and let us know who the robber is.”

Can you spot Circus Master’s Elephant Hidden in this Optical Illusion

Can you help the police find the armed robber? The robber was with blue pants, a straight striped hat, and a mustache and he stole a watch!

Only 1% of People can spot 2 Hidden Cats in this Vintage Picture

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you find the Hidden Assassin in this Optical illusion?

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the five suspects in the picture carefully, you will be able to identify the thief. Also, keep in mind that the robber was with blue pants, a straight-striped hat, and a mustache and he stole a watch as stated by the policeman.

Only a Genius can spot hidden face of Farmer’s Wife

Can you spot the Dog Owner in this Optical Illusion?

So, let’s identify who is the thief among the five suspects:

Lou’s hat is decorated with zigzag (not straight) stripes.

hat is decorated with zigzag (not straight) stripes. Lo couldn’t hold a gun because of his hook.

couldn’t hold a gun because of his hook. La’s mustache “looks” down.

mustache “looks” down. Lee’s hand is bandaged so he couldn’t steal the watch.

hand is bandaged so he couldn’t steal the watch. Liu is guilty.

Only a Genius can spot the face of Young Man’s Lady Friend in this Optical illusion

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that Liu is the thief among the five suspects.

Can you spot the Girl’s face hidden in the Rose?

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll definitely feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only People with High IQ can spot 5 Animals hidden in the tree