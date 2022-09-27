Brain Teaser IQ Test: Which car would you remove to clear traffic in 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to assess your Intelligence Level. This brain teaser will help in testing your IQ level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. While solving these brain riddles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical and analytical skills. Brain teasers make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the car that must be removed to clear the traffic jam in the image.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Which car would you remove to clear traffic in 7 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to decide which car should be removed to clear the traffic on the road. In this puzzle, you can see that 7 cars have met at an intersection and a traffic jam has been created. Also, if one car gets removed from the traffic jam, then the rest of the car would be free to move their way.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look in the direction of all the 7 cars in the picture carefully, you will be able to identify the car which should be removed to clear the traffic jam on the road. Also, keep in mind that the roads are intersecting each other. So, let’s identify which car should be removed among the 7 cars:

Car No. 1 and Car No. 2 are going in the same direction towards the South at the intersection on the road.

Car No. 4 and Car No. 5 are going in the same direction towards the West at the intersection on the road.

Car No. 6 and Car No. 7 are going in the same direction towards North at the intersection on the road.

Only Car No. 3 is going in the east direction at the intersection on the road.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the traffic jam would be cleared by removing Car No. 3. When Car No. 3 is removed from the picture then Car No. 1 and Car No. 2 will be able to go to the tin south direction first. Then Car No. 4 and Car No. 5 will be able to go in the west direction second. And, lastly, Car No. 6 and Car No. 7 will be able to go in the north direction.

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

