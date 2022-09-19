Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the Ghost in the Room within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain riddle is a fun IQ Test that will help in assessing your Intelligence Level. There are many kinds of brain teasers that help in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. The most crucial element in these puzzles is to scan the problem quickly for arriving at the answer in the stipulated time. You need to use your analytical and logical reasoning skills to solve these problems. As these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking, you need to think out of the box for coming on to the answer as the clues would be hiding somewhere in the image. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify in who is the ghost in the room.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you identify the Ghost in the Room within 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify who is the ghost in the room. In the puzzle, there is one person who is different in some way from the other people. The picture shows a group of people standing and talking in the room. Inside the room, you can see that some people are behaving normally, some are talking, and some are scared and worried. A guy and a kid are having fruit. So who’s the ghost?

You must look at the image very carefully before coming on to a conclusion as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the reactions of the men, women, and kids in the room you will be able to identify the person who is not alive and is a Ghost. The lady in the right-most corner is the Ghost in the room. If you scan her properly then you will be able to see that she has no legs.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is the ghost in the room is the woman with no legs. This brain teaser was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve this puzzle within the stipulated time, you need to implement lateral thinking.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 11 seconds, then you must have felt satisfied and happy with your brain power. Remember, these kinds of brain puzzles are just another fun way to test your IQ. Therefore, taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) level.