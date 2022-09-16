Brain Teaser IQ Test: Identify who is from future in 1970s picture within 9 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to check your Intelligence Level. Some brain teasers will help in assessing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. The important task in these puzzles is to scan the problem quickly and arrive at the answer by using your logical reasoning skills. Brain teasers make a simple puzzle more interesting, as these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking. You need to out of the box for coming on to the solution as the answer would be hiding somewhere in the picture. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify in who is from the future in the 1970s image.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot who is from the future in the 1970s picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify who is from the future in the party room. In the puzzle, there is one person who is different in some way from the other people. The picture shows an era of the 1970s, where a party is going on and the people are having fun inside the room. Inside the room, you can see a disco light ball, and people are dancing in the room. Many men and women are wearing bell bottoms.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the attire and accessories of the men and women in the room you will be able to identify the person who is not from the 1970s and is from the future. The man in the right corner who is talking to a woman is from the future. He is carrying a mobile phone that definitely was not around in the 1970s.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is the man from the future is the man carrying a modern cell phone. This brain teaser was a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It required lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within a time bracket.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 9 seconds, then you must have felt satisfied and happy with your Intelligence level. These kinds of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the person from the future at this 1970s Party?