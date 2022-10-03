Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the Vampire in Room within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: There are many kinds of brain teasers that helps in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. This brain riddle is a fun IQ Test that will help in assessing your Intelligence Level. The most crucial element in these puzzles is to scan the problem quickly for arriving at the answer in stipulated time. As these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking, you need to think out of the box for coming on to the answer as the clues would be hiding somewhere in the image. You need to use your analytical and logical reasoning skills to solve these problems. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify in who is the Vampire in the room.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the Vampire in the Room within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify who is the Vampire in the room. In the puzzle, there is one person who is different in some way than the other people. The picture shows a group of people inside the room. You can see that few people are behaving normal, few are talking, few are scared and worried. A man and a woman are sitting on the couch. So who’s the Vampire?

You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the reactions of the men and women in the room you will be able to identify the person who is not alive and is a Vampire. The man in the send most right corner is the Vampire in the room. If you scan him properly then you will be able to see that there is no reflection of him in the mirror and he also has a fang.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is the Vampire in the room is the man with no reflection and with fangs. This brain teaser was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve this puzzle within the stipulated time, you need to implement lateral thinking.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 9 seconds, then this means that you have above average IQ Level. Remember, these types of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. So taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence level.

