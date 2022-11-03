Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot mistake in Family’s Winter Vacation Picture in 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use creative side of your mind and make your brain works in a different way. These kind of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think out of the box and analyze the puzzle little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Family’s Winter Vacation Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Family’s Winter Vacation Picture in 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a family is enjoying their winter vacations in the snow mountains. In the image, you can see the father is playing with the dog. The mother is pushing his son sleigh and the daughter is making snowman. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is somewhere hidden in the background of the picture.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Family’s Winter Vacation Picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after few moments you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture? The presence of butterfly in the picture is the mistake. Normally during winters, there aren’t any butterflies flying around.

Image Source: Bright Side

As per Butterfly Conservation, unlike mammals and birds, butterflies and moths rely mainly on external sources of heat to warm their bodies so that they can be active. Although many are adept at increasing their body temperature way above ambient air temperature by basking in sunshine or shivering (vibrating their flight muscles), when their surroundings are really cold, most butterflies and moths are forced to remain inactive.

This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills, but is a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure one out the answer in few moments.

