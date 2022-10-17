Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Halloween Witch at shop in 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Do you like solving fun brain riddles in your free time? Then this fun IQ Test is for you only! It will help in assessing your Intelligence Level. There are many kinds of brain teasers that help in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. In this kind of brain teaser, the most crucial aspect is to analyze the problem quickly for arriving at the answer in the stipulated time. You need to use your analytical skills to solve these problems. As these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking, you need to think out of the box for coming on to the solution as the clues would be hiding somewhere inside the puzzle only. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Halloween Witch at the shop in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the Halloween Witch at the shop within 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you help Pirate to find Right Lock of Key?

In the above image, you need to identify the Halloween Witch at the shop among the crowd. In the puzzle, there is one person who is different in some way from the other people. The picture shows a group of people standing and looking at the objects in the shop. Inside the room, you can see that some people are window shopping, some are talking with the shopkeeper, some are looking around and some are suspicious of others. So where is the Halloween Witch hiding inside the shop?

Spot the liar in this Brain Teaser

You must look at the image very carefully before coming on to a conclusion as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the reactions of the men, women, and kids at the shop you will be able to identify the person who is a Halloween Witch. The lady in the right-most corner is the Halloween Witch at the shop. If you scan her properly then you will be able to see that she has a wand inside her robe. Also, it is visible that the wand is not for sale in the store.

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you Spot Fairy Godmother in the Room?

So, the answer to this mental quiz is the Halloween Witch at the shop is the woman with the wand. This brain teaser was a simple test of your observation skills and intelligence level. To solve this puzzle within a reasonable time, you need to implement lateral thinking.

Can you identify the Vampire in the Room?

So, if you can crack this puzzle within 11 seconds, then you must have felt happy with your brain power. Remember, these kinds of brain puzzles are just another fun way to test your IQ. So taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your IQ level.

Identify who is from the future in the 1970s picture