Brain Teaser IQ Test: Who is lying? Spot the liar in 5 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the person who is lying in the image.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the person who is lying in 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser, you need to decide who is lying among the two persons based on their actions and situation. In the above image, you can see that there is a seating area that has been damaged by one of the car owners. The guy on the right side owns the blue car and the guy on the left side owns the red car. But can you identify the liar in the image?

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the tyre marks in the picture carefully, you will be able to identify the person who is lying in the picture. The tyre marks are matching with the shape of the right blue car’s tyre.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the man standing on the right side with a blue car is lying. He is the culprit who has created the mess and has damaged the chairs and tables near him.

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

