Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you help Pirate to find Right Lock of Key in 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Do you enjoy solving fun puzzles that test your intelligence level? Then this Brain Teaser is for you! This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving a given problem. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding that element to the puzzle. Under these types of Mind Games, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. You are also required to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the right lock of the pirate's key in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you help Pirate to find the Right Lock of the Key in 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the right lock of the key held by the Pirate based on the key’s shape and pattern. The puzzle asks the viewers that “Which lock fits the key?” In the image, you can see that the Pirate is holding a key in his hands. Now, there are 6 Boxes, and treasure is hidden inside that one box whose key is with the pirate. You need to find that one right lock which will get opened by the key. So while identifying the right lock in the image, you need to keep in mind the shape and pattern of the key.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at all 6 locks of 6 different boxes in the image carefully, you will be able to identify the right lock for the key. Also, keep in mind the shape and pattern of the key. So, let’s see the shape and pattern of the key in detail:

Circle Line to the right Small Line to the left Small line to the right Circle

Image Source: Bright Side

If we go by the above shapes and patterns of the key, then the Lock of Box No. 5 is the right lock of the key. So, the answer to this mental quiz is Lock ‘5’.

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

