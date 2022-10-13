Brain Teaser IQ Test: Identify which piece fits the picture in 5 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding the fun element into the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify which piece fits the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Identify which piece fits the picture in 5 seconds

Image Source: Bright Side

Spot the liar in this Brain Teaser

In the above image, you need to identify that which piece among the five options fits the picture. The puzzle asks the viewers that “Which piece fits the picture?” In the image you can see a beautiful sunset picture where a boy is pointing towards the sunset. Birds are flying above the mountains. A boat is moving in the sea. So you need to find that piece of the picture which has been cut out from it.

Can you Spot Fairy Godmother in the Room?

Now, the task is to find the right piece of the puzzle in the image. You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the sunset image carefully, you will be able to identify the missing piece of the picture. So lets find the color match of the missing piece in the image:

First comes up the orange sky Second comes up the light blue mountain Third comes up the Turquoise mountain Fourth comes up the Violet mountain Last comes up the Dark Blue mountain

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that Piece No. 4 will fit the picture.

Can you identify the Vampire in the Room?

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Identify who is from the future in the 1970s picture